Feature-length documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated has drawn over seven million views on Lovato’s YouTube channel since its October 17 debut.

Fans from 195 countries have tuned in to watch the docu since the premiere. In addition, bonus content and trailers released over the last few weeks in the lead-up to the premiere have garnered an additional 8 million views to date, bringing the overall total to more than 15 million views for the documentary and its surrounding content.

Nearly 70% of subscribers tuned in to watch the film, according to YouTube, and viewership expanded beyond core fans, with 80% of overall views coming from non-subscribers. The docu also was trending on Twitter and YouTube on launch day.

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated takes an inside look at the tumultuous experiences that have made Lovato who she is today, including the stories of getting sober while being a judge on The X Factor, the end of her six-year relationship, and what it’s like being single and dating for the first time in her adult life. It chronicles transformative moments in Lovato’s life, from her battles with substance abuse and an eating disorder, to becoming one of the biggest names in the world.

The project is produced by Philymack.