Atlanta’s eastern suburb is trying to entice film, television, music and digital entertainment productions out of the big city by starting a new entertainment commission.

The new DeKalb Entertainment Commission launched earlier this week with the goal of furthering the county’s film, television, music and digital entertainment industries. First on its agenda: an Oct. 21 entertainment expo event with panels, workshops and other resources on display.

“The new DeKalb Entertainment Commission will be about making connections, building collaboration and creating amazing content,” said Andrew Greenberg, commission chairman. “It will be the economic engine that drives growth for our county across the entertainment industry, encouraging companies to locate here while creating jobs and spurring construction, development and overall industry growth.”

He added: “The commission will be an important resource for DeKalb County as the entertainment industry continues to grow across Georgia. It has already had an enormous economic impact statewide, with $9.5 billion in film and television, $3.7 billion in music and almost $2 billion in digital entertainment.”

The commission has launched a website, DeKalbEntertainment.com, to ease communication, and has created a portal to streamline permitting and find locations.

Such films as Morgan Freeman’s Driving Miss Daisy, Ice Cube’s Barbershop: The Next Cut, and Melissa McCarthy’s The Boss are among the many projects that have previously filmed in DeKalb County.