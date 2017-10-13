The indie film business may be struggling, but each week 15 or so indie movies hit the cinemas, representing burgeoning new sources of indie support, Peter Bart reports on the latest Deadlinepodcast on film. The releases stem from a variety of sources ranging from billionaire investors to streaming services to stalwart indie distributors like Sony Pictures Classics., but some are falling along the way. Also on this podcast: The Godfather producer Al Ruddy reveals an Oscar secret involving himself and Clint Eastwood.

Listen here: