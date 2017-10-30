Deadline has bolstered its editorial staff in the U.S. and overseas with the hires of Dawn C. Chmielewski as Technology Editor and Peter White as International Co-Editor. Both start today and report to Deadline Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming Jr and Nellie Andreeva.

Chmielewski is a seasoned journalist who has been writing about the intersection of tech and entertainment since the days of Napster, working at the San Jose Mercury News in the heart of Silicon Valley and as an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She most recently was senior editor at the technology news site Recode. She will be based in Los Angeles and her coverage will span technology, business and entertainment.

White, also a respected veteran TV journalist, comes from the UK-based Broadcast, where he has been since 2013, rising to News Editor in July 2016 and responsible for putting together the weekly magazine as well as breaking daily news online. Before Broadcast he was deputy editor of Television Business International magazine. He will work alongside Deadline International Editor Nancy Tartaglione to cover the international entertainment industry from London.

“We have been impressed by Dawn’s and Peter’s track records and are excited to bring their vast experience, deep knowledge of the industry and great reporting skills to the Deadline fold,” Fleming and Andreeva said.

Chmielewski can be reached at dchmielewski@deadline.com. White can be reached at pwhite@deadline.com.