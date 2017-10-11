EXCLUSIVE: Beijing-based Chinese-American filmmaker Dayyan Eng (aka Wu Shixian) has signed with Paradigm. Eng most recently directed Wished, a Mandarin-language action comedy that grossed about $10.2 million in China this year. It has also seen 90M paid download and streaming hits, a big number for a comedy.

The film was made employing a mix of proven Middle Kingdom and international talent to give home audiences a Chinese movie with a Hollywood sheen.

Backed in part by powerhouses Edko Films (Monster Hunt) and Union Films (The Mermaid), the film’s talent included screenwriter Justin Malen (Office Christmas Party, Bastards) and Luc Besson’s frequent cinematographer Thierry Arbogast (Lucy).

Eng’s previous credits include the Kevin Spacey-led suspense drama Inseparable and Waiting Alone, which screened in Cannes in 2004 and starred Li Bingbing and Yu Xia.

Eng’s production company is Beijing Colordance Pictures. He continues to be repped by DMG Management.

