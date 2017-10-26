“Is this, like, a known thing?” asks a confused kid in this new SNL promo for this week’s The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special.

The millions who watched last year’s viral SNL video of Tom Hanks as the pumpkin-suited David no doubt wondered the same. So popular was the sketch – which featured Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan as dancing skeletons – that NBC has cartoon-ized it into a half-hour Halloween special.

Done in a sort-of throwback style to ’70s-era cartoons, the special is set in a small suburban town as the mysterious, elevator-riding Mr. Pumpkins and the boney sidekicks show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween. Questions are not answered.

“How’s it hanging,” says the Tom Hanks-voiced character. “I’m David Pumpkins. Any questions?”

“What are you?” asks the boy.

“I’m my own thing.”

In addition to Hanks, Day and Moynihan, the special includes voice work by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and original sketch co-writer (with Day and Moynihan) Streeter Seidell.

Bento Box Entertainment provides the animation, with Day, Seidell & Moynihan writing and producing. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. The special is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios.

The toon airs Saturday at 11:30 pm ET/PT on NBC. A one-hour SNL “best of” episode of Halloween sketches follows at midnight.

Check out the promo above. Any questions?