EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has secured the North American distribution rights to Amanda & Jack Go Glamping, a quirky, romantic comedy starring David Arquette and Amy Acker, who currently stars on Fox’s new Marvel series, The Gifted. From writer-director Brandon Dickerson, the film will premiere at the Austin Film Festival at the end of the month followed by a theatrical run and on demand release November 10.

Inspired by Dickerson ‘s own journey, the pic follows dejected one-hit-author Jack Spencer (Arquette) who, with his marriage on rocky ground, goes “glamping” with his wife, Amanda (Acker), in search of a spark. When the isolated retreat suddenly becomes anything but private with the arrival of double booking honeymoon hipsters and a super-hunk landowner, Jack must learn to get over himself as he dives deep off the grid into a comedic exploration of love, failure, relevance, and miniature donkeys.

Adan Canton (Designated Survivor) and June Squibb (Nebraska) also stars.

Dickeron produced the film with Cathleen Sutherland (Boyhood) and Susan Kirr (Spring Breakers). Erik Lokkesome is the executive producer.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector on behalf of Gravitas with Chris Atkinson on behalf of the filmmakers.