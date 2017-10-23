President of Television Group & Digital at MGM Mark Burnett has announced today that Get Shorty creator and showrunner Davey Holmes has inked an overall deal with MGM Television to write and develop series for the television studio.

“As we look to the future of MGM Television, it is imperative that we forge long-term relationships with creators who have an eye for dynamic storytelling. Davey is tremendously talented and has demonstrated that he can deliver quality programming that will resonate with viewers,” said Burnett.

Epix/MGM Television

Holmes says that he had been resisting overall deals for years but with MGM, he “couldn’t be more excited or proud to be embracing this one. “It’s a partnership with a studio that makes some of the most exciting television out there,” he adds. “I can’t say enough about the intelligence, daring creativity and overall support MGM has brought to our collaboration.”

This continues Holmes’ relationship with MGM as he has worked with the company on Get Shorty, Epix’s third original scripted series, a reimagining of Elmore Leonard’s novel of the same name starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano. MGM’s President of Television Production and Development Steve Stark said that it has been a joy to work with him and that he is thrilled to continue to collaborate with him on many new projects already have in the works.

One of the new projects is Fear & Loathing, an officially authorized television series based on the life of prolific author and journalist behind the gonzo journalism movement, Hunter S. Thompson. The project will be part of the multi-year deal. Holmes will be the showrunner with Academy Award nominee Bob Nelson (The Confirmation, Nebraska) writing.

Holmes is an award-winning screenwriter, showrunner and producer whose television credits include Showtime’s Shameless, the HBO drama In Treatment and the acclaimed Damages on FX.