EXCLUSIVE: Dave Bautista, of Blade Runner 2049 and Guardians of the Galaxy, will lend his voice in multiple roles on the animated action-comedy Groove Tails, which has Jamie Foxx starring and producing. It’s set in a world where mice engage in a competitive street dance competition.

How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda 2 animator Cameron Hood is attached to direct the project. Johnny Mack developed the story and wrote the first draft of the script with the most current rewrite from Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolow. Michael Becker of Imprint Entertainment is producing along with Foxx. Mack will serve as executive producer with John Sherman and Jeff Bowl.

Jingle Punks (Lego Ninjago, Step Up) will develop the music and Timbaland is in talks to come on board.

Currently, Bautista is shooting Marvel’s Avengers 4 and can next be seen in Infinity War. The former mixed martial artist, and bodybuilder has kept busy as he recently closed a deal with STX develop an action-comedy franchise that he will star in and produce as well as wrapped filming on Hotel Artemis opposite Jodie Foster and Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming Escape Plan sequels.

