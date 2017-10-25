EXCLUSIVE: Marvel’s Daredevil will see a familiar face return and a new boss take over behind the camera for Season 3.

Vincent D’Onofrio has been set to reprise as Wilson Fisk for the third season of Daredevil, I’ve learned. As the Kingpin crime lord, the Emmy nominee was the main villain in Season 1 of the Netflix series and made an imprisoned appearance in last year’s Season 2. The ex-Law & Order actor hinted to fans recently that official word on his Daredevil return was in the cards with a banner photo of the Fisk character up on his Twitter page

In Addition to D’Onofrio’s return, Erik Oleson will be taking over as showrunner as things gear up on the New York City set of the Charlie Cox-led series. Marvel and Netflix haven’t announced a launch date for Daredevil‘s Season 3 — nor for Jessica Jones or Luke Cage’s second seasons for that matter.

“Vincent is an exceptional actor who returns with the incredible gravitas he brings to Fisk,” EP and Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb told Deadline today. He added: “We’re very excited how Marvel’s Daredevil develops through the creative lens and guidance of our new showrunner, Erik Oleson.”

Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez were showrunners for Season 2 of Daredevil, with both moving on to handle the same duties on Marvel’s The Defenders. Petrie exited that production early on, while Ramirez saw the Daredevil-Jessica Jones-Iron Fist-Luke Cage team-up through to its eight-episode launch August 17. Despite high hopes from some fans, D’Onofrio’s Fisk was not a part of The Defenders as Sigourney Weaver played the main antagonist on that project.

Oleson, most recently an executive producer and writer on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, more than made his superhero bones from spending a season and more as a co-EP on the CW’s Arrow.

Daredevil Season 3 is EP’d by Oleson, Loeb, Drew Goddard and Jim Chory. The series is produced by Marvel TV in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

D’Onofrio is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobsen. Olsen is repped by WME and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum at Jackoway Tyerman.