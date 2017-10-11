The Good Doctor executive producer and former Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim has closed a first-look, two-year deal with ITV Studios America.

Kim’s production company 3AD pod brought the original Korean format to the US to become this season’s No. 1 rated drama series The Good Doctor on ABC. Kim serves as Executive Producer with David Shore.

“We are thrilled to join forces with a multi-hyphenate talent like Daniel Dae Kim,” said Philippe Maigret, President, ITV Studios America. “Daniel’s eye for diverse, compelling stories and captivating execution of every project he produces make him, and the entire team at 3AD, a fantastic addition to our scripted television business as we continue to expand our development roster.”

“ITV Studios America has been making exciting strides in scripted content, and I’m thrilled for 3AD to be partnering with Philippe, Mike and the entire team,” said Daniel Dae Kim. “We’re already hard at work developing projects together and look forward to many successful collaborations in the days to come.”