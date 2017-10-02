ABC’s Dancing With The Stars will open its show tonight with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

DWTS will begin 8:05 PM EDT, following a live, five-minute update on events surrounding the shooting by World News Tonight anchor David Muir (from 8-8:05 PM EDT). The news update will originate from Las Vegas and is in addition to an expanded one-hour special edition of ABC News’ World News Tonight with David Muir (6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT). ABC News Correspondents Matt Gutman and Linsey Davis will report for the network live in Las Vegas along with Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross in New York.

The Good Doctor will air as originally scheduled from 10-11 PM EDT.

Nightline will air a special edition of the broadcast tonight at 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT anchored live by Juju Chang in Las Vegas and Byron Pitts in New York.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 others injured when a gunman on a high floor of a Las Vegas hotel opened fire on an outdoor concert festival Sunday night.