EXCLUSIVE: Dan Bucatinsky has signed on to the cast of Second Act, the romantic comedy at STXfilms toplined by Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens. Peter Segel is directing the script from Justin Zackham and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

In the vein of Maid In Manhattan meets Working Girl, the film follows a big box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle. When she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, she realizes it is never too late for a second act. Bucatinsky will play a fastidious, Southern preppie who has an MBA from Duke and works with Lopez’s character at Value Club as a “team builder.”

Annaleigh Ashford is also in the cast. Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Zackham and Benny Medina are producers.

Bucatinsky, who won an Emmy for his role on ABC’s Scandal, is next up on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s The Post opposite Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. The actor-writer-producer along with his Is Or Isn’t Entertainment partner Lisa Kudrow are also producers on the docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? now in its ninth season.