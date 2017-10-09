Two weeks ago, in response to Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s national anthem protests, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones linked arms with his players and knelt prior to the national anthem before they took the field to play the Arizona Cardinals. Today, Jones spoke up about the recent kneeling controversy surrounding the NFL saying that disrespecting the flag will lead to not playing.

“We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we’re clear,” he said after the Dallas-Green Bay game, according to the Associated Press.

During today’s game, the majority of the team stood on the sidelines with their hands on their heart. After the anthem, defensive end Damontre Moore and defensive lineman David Irving raised their fists. Moore, who has plenty of family with a military background, said he’s done it all year and said it wasn’t disrespecting the flag.

Jones was not aware of the fist-raising said, “If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period.”