Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Daddy Issues, a single-camera comedy from actress-writer Erin Foster and New Girl creator Liz Meriwether.

Written by Foster, the project, from 3 Arts and 20th Century Fox TV, revolves around the relationship between a womanizing father and his adult daughters: Andi, who is perpetually single and has become her dad’s wingman, and Jane, the perfect one who is married and takes joy in Andi’s failures. Their lives are thrown upside down when their dad starts dating Andi’s 30 year-old best friend from college.

Foster, whose father is music producer David Foster, and Meriwether executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman. There are no current plans for Foster to act in the project.

Foster’s series credits include VH1’s reality-parody Barely Famous, which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in alongside her sister Sara. She previously wrote for the NBC comedy The New Normal. Last year, Foster penned another single-camera comedy for Fox, which was produced by Greg Berlanti. She is repped by WME and 3 Arts.

This is the second sale and second big commitment at Fox this season for 20th TV-based Meriwether. She also has a pilot production commitment for a single-camera comedy she is writing with Lake Bell, which Bell also is attached to star in and direct. Meriwether, who is currently shepherding the final season of New Girl, is repped by WME, Rise Management and attorney Jeff Frankel.