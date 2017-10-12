Derek Morgan is returning to the BAU. S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore is set for a guest spot on CBS’ Criminal Minds to reprise his role as Morgan. He’ll appear in the fifth episode which airs Wednesday, October 25 at 10 PM on CBS.

Moore was an original Criminal Minds cast member from 2005-2016. When we last saw Morgan, he had survived a harrowing kidnapping and was leaving the BAU to focus on life and family. In the Criminal Minds episode, Morgan returns to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a case that has affected her emotionally.

Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

Moore, who stars as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on CBS’ S.W.A.T., is repped by NCredible Entertainment.