Warner Bros. already had August 17 on reserve for a comedy, and the studio announced today that it is designating that date for the release of the feature adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel Crazy Rich Asians.

The pic is based on the first book in a trilogy centered on a U.S.-born Chinese economics professor and boyfriend. The book takes an incisive and comical look at the extended families of high society in Asia, offering a bracing exploration of the cultural differences among Asians of Chinese descent around the globe.

Jon M. Chu directs and Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu and Ken Jeong star.

Crazy Rich Asians will share the marquee that weekend with STXfilms’ Happytime Murders, Focus Features’ Captive State and Aviron’s Three Seconds.