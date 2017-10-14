There was some NBA pre-season play and some Canadian football up the cable dial but on a night without big sporting competition, Friday the 13th proved to be very lucky indeed for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1).

Unlike many a returning series this year, the Season 3 debut of the Rachel Bloom led musical dramady came back exactly even among adults 18-49 with its Season 2 opener of last year. In fact, as jilted at the alter revenge takes place, Crazy Ex, and here is where they will be singing a happy song today, actually saw a 25% viewership increase over that October 21, 2016 debut. Those 659,000 sets of eyeballs were also up 20% over the Season 2 average.

Following Crazy Ex and now shifted from Mondays, the Season 4 premiere of Jane The Virgin (0.3/1) was down just a tenth from its Season 3 debut of October 17, 2016 – which is not bad at all considering the move to Fridays.

As Fridays long have been in the land of the Big 4, CBS was the winner last night both in the demo and among those loyal viewers. With a 0.9/4 rating and an audience of 7.96 million, the House of Moonves essentially matched last week’s results overall.

However, in the specifics, MacGyver (0.8/4) and Blue Bloods (0.9/4) both slipped a tenth from last week. Stuck in the middle, so to speak, Hawaii Five-O (1.0/4) was the same as the fast affiliates for its October 6 show – which adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers. Five-O was the highest rated show of the night and, no surprise there, the Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama was the most watched with a viewership of 8.83 million, though down 7% from last week.

ABC are big on the Live + 3 numbers for last week and the 71% lift that they both had, but the reality is things are not looking good for Marvel’s Inhumans (0.6/3). In a truly competitive 9 PM slot, the critically slammed series took a 14% hit from last week, and that was down double digits too from the show’s modest debut of September 29.

On the upside or at least, a plateau of sorts, Once Upon A Time (0.7/3) held all of its Season 6 premiere demo of last week for the Disney-owned net while 20/20 (0.6/3) was down a tenth.

One of those 9 PM players, Fox’s The Exorcist (0.4/2) was down a tenth too though it saw a small viewership rise to 1.46 million last night. Burning its own kind of spicy Devils, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen (0.8/4) also had a modest viewership rise to 2.88 million and matched its fast affiliates of October 6 – which went up a tenth in the final numbers.

NBC’s only original of the night was the 9 – 11 PM Dateline (0.9/4), which was down a tenth from last week.