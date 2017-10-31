Indie producer-financier-distributor Covert Media has hired onetime Relativity Media exec Linda Benjamin as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business and Legal Affairs. She comes aboard ahead of the kickoff of the American Film market tomorrow and will be tasked with identifying and executing strategic opportunities for Covert’s expanding production slate while spearheading the company’s day-to-day business and legal affairs.

Benjamin most recently worked as President, Global Strategy & Business Affairs at RRKIDZ, a children’s educational media organization. In her new post she will report to Covert Media CEO Paul Hanson.

As EVP Business Affairs at Relativity from 2008-2014, Benjamin helped negotiate the company’s ventures in China and India, output partnerships, music library and international co-productions. She worked on deals for films including Limitless, The Fighter, Act of Valor and Dear John as well as for MTV’s Catfish. Before Relativity, she was Head of Business Affairs & Operations at Intermedia US.

“We are thrilled to have Linda join our team — she has deep experience in all the

key areas of our business and shares our enthusiasm for the company’s strategic growth plans,” Hanson said.

Added Benjamin: “I have always admired Paul’s business acumen and creative instincts and I am thrilled to be joining him and the Covert team as the company expands its production and sales operations. Having crossed paths over the years, I know that our working styles and

commitment to excellent projects and partners are sure to bring Covert continued success. I am

looking forward to sharing the exciting things we already have in the works.”

Covert just wrapped production on Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts, and is financing and handling worldwide sales on a movie adaptation of bestseller The Secret starring Katie Holmes among other projects.