Courtney Henggeler (Mom) is set for a series regular role in Cobra Kai, a 10-episode half-hour series set for YouTube Red in 2018. Re-teaming Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their roles from the feature franchise, Cobra Kai is set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament when a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. The move reignites his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. Henggeler will play Amanda, Daniel’s wife. Henggeler is known for her recurring role on Mom and recently starred in indie feature Fixed. She’s repped by Gersh, Teitelbaum Artist Group and Hansen Jacobson.

The Good Doctor‘s Tamlyn Tomita is set for a key recurring role in Amazon’s flagship drama series The Man In the High Castle for the upcoming third season. Tomita will play Tamiko, an Okinawan-American woman born in Hawaii who was an American citizen before the war. Now living in San Francisco, she is Tagomi’s (Cary Hiroyuki-Tagawa) neighbor. Based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man In The High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. Tomita was recently upped to series regular on ABC’s The Good Doctor. She also was a series regular on Epix’s drama-thriller Berlin Station and recurred on MTV’s Teen Wolf. She’s repped by Sovereign Talent Group.