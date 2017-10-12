EXCLUSIVE: Cora Olson, who has spent over a decade developing and producing a number of festival hits, has joined MGMT Entertainment as a manager and producer. Most recently, she ran Wildline Entertainment for Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne, whom she is bringing with her to MGMT.

Helberg is best known for portraying Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, which dominated the ratings in its 11th season premiere this week. She also helped those clients developed several shows under their Warner Bros deal, including single cam comedy The Families Man from writer Jonas Oppenheim and director Tim Story at CBS.

Olson’s track record also includes The Babysitters which starred John Leguizamo and introduced Katherine Waterston, Marianna Palka’s debut Good Dick as well as the thriller Preservation with Wrenn Schmidt and Pablo Schreiber.

She will continue to produce at MGMT as she builds out her client roster.

“Cora has had success in identifying and nurturing talented artists as an independent film producer,” said MGMT’s David Schiff. “We look forward to Cora’s ongoing efforts as a producer as we continue to expand our footprint in that space, while also joining together to thoughtfully grow our management business.”