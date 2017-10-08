New York Comic Con fanboys and fangirls got a first look at DC Comics’ favorite demon hunter in the first footage of CW Seed’s Constantine. The titular character of the all-new animated digital series from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Television Group’s Blue Ribbon Content is voiced Matt Ryan, who played the same character in NBC’s live-action series of the same name.

John Constantine is a master of the occult who is armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit. With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. The first-look clip doesn’t hold back when it comes to the demonic violence and blood or the foul language. That said, it isn’t exactly for a young audience.

The series is executive produced by CW comic series Godfather Greg Berlanti, David S. Goyer, (The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the upcoming Krypton as well as the original Constantine live-action series, ), and Sarah Schechter (Blindspot, Riverdale, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). Butch Lukic (Justice League Action, Batman Unlimited) will produce the series written by J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League Dark, Batman vs. Robin) and directed by Doug Murphy (Justice League Action, Young Justice).

Before getting the animated treatment Constantine had a one-season run on NBC and was adapted for the big screen in 2005 with Keanu Reeves starring in the title role. The new animated series is set to debut on CW Seed in early 2018.