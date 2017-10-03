Conan O’Brien, a late-night host more than 24 years, opened Monday’s show remarking that when he started it was practically unheard of a comedy host to need to come out and address a mass shooting. Monday morning, he said, when he got to work his head writer presented him with a file on remarks he has previously made, after the mass murders in Sandy Hook and Orlando, etc, in case he wanted to see them before deciding what to say that night.

“How could there be a file of mass shooting remarks for a late-night host? When did that become normal? When did this become a ritual? and what does it say about us that it has?” Conan wondered.

“I am not the most political of our comics; I never have been,” he continued. “But I will repeat what I said after Orlando: I don’t think it should be so easy for one demented person to kill so many people so quickly,” calling it “grotesquely out of place in a civilized society.”

“We are all tired of reporters, let alone comics, discuss mass discuss carnage in the most affluent and influential country in the history of the world.”