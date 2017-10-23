Conan O’Brien’s TBS’s late-night show has unveiled its guest list for its second trip to Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Stephen Colbert kicks off the week of broadcasts from the famed NYC theater, on Monday, November 6.

O’Brien visited Colbert’s Late Show, where talk immediately turned to David Letterman, who previously hosted the program at the Ed Sullivan Theater. O’Brien was there to plug his November 7 return stand at the Apollo Theatre as part of TBS’ alliance with the New York Comedy Festival. During that visit, Conan first revealed he’d received a horse from David Letterman after writing a piece about Letterman’s impact on his career. Conan also had talked about his trip to Israel and visiting an ER in a tough part of LA when he had to have his Harvard ring cut off after jamming his finger playing basketball.

Conan's visit to the Apollo caps on Thursday of that week.

Here’s the list:

Monday, November 6: Stephen Colbert

Tuesday, November 7: Keegan-Michael Key and comedian Jon Dore

Wednesday, November 8: Features comedian Jack Whitehall

Thursday, November 9: The cast of Daddy’s Home 2: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and Linda Cardellini