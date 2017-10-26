FX has given a pilot green light to Compliance, a half-hour single-camera comedy from writer Sarah Burgess and Scott Rudin Prods. FX Productions is the studio.

Details about the project, penned by Burgess, have not been revealed but word is that it is centered around a private equity manager and his government-appointed compliance monitor.

Burgess executive produces with Scott Rudin Prods.’ Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

Compliance stems from Rudin’s three-year first-look deal with Fox Networks Group. It is the latest greenlight for a comedy from a female creator at FX which is enjoying critrical success with Pamela Adlon’s Better Things.