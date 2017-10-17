Comedy Central has given series orders to The Other Two, from former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and the company behind the venerable NBC sketch program, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video; and to South Side (working title), from former Late Night With Jimmy Fallon writers/performers Diallo Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin as well as Bashir’s brother, Sultan Salahuddin.

The Other Two and South Side were two of the nine pilots Comedy Central ordered in April.

The Other Two‘s pickup was foreshadowed by Kelly and Schneider’s recent exit from SNL after six years to focus on their Comedy Central project, which was awaiting greenlight.

Personal archive

Created by, written by and executive produced by Kelly and Schneider and executive produced by Michaels, The Other Two stars Drew Tarver (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) as a 29-year-old aspiring actor wondering why he can’t get better auditions than “Man At Party Who Smells Fart,” and Heléne Yorke (Masters of Sex, High Maintenance) as Brooke, his 30-year-old sister and former professional child dancer who aspires to be anything other than what she is right now. As the two siblings work towards finding themselves, they must also confront the dueling emotions of envy and pride brought on by the overnight Internet fame of their younger brother, 12-year-old Chase, played by real-life muscal.ly sensation Case Walker. The Other Two will also feature Molly Shannon, who plays the siblings’ Hollywood-ready mother, reuniting with her Other People writer-director Kelly, and Ken Marino (Party Down) as ChaseDream’s newly-hired manager.

“We are excited for our first scripted show about family, mostly because we did research and discovered that nearly 100% of our audience comes from them,” said Kent Alterman, President, Comedy Central. “Plus, hearing Chris and Sarah’s names called out so much at the Emmys didn’t hurt.”

Kelly and Schneider served as co-head writers on SNL’s most watched season in 23 years, which won nine Emmys last month, the most of any program this year. In addition to his time at Saturday Night Live, Kelly has written for Comedy Central’s Broad City and also wrote and directed the feature film Other People, which earned 2017 Indie Spirit Award nominations for best first feature and best screenplay (and earned a Spirit Award for star Shannon). Schneider has written for the Netflix series Master of None and, prior to her time at Saturday Night Live, was a writer and actress for CollegeHumor Originals.

“We are so excited to make this show with Comedy Central, our incredible cast, and our joint biological father Lorne Michaels, who will be making a cameo in at least one episode, and is finding that out right now,” said Kelly and Schneider.

Kelly, who directed the pilot for The Other Two, will also direct episodes for the series. In addition to Michaels, Andrew Singer from Broadway Video will serve as an executive producer. Broadway Video’s Hilary Marx will be a co-executive producer with Kaylani Esparza serving as co-producer. The series will be also be executive produced by Tony Hernandez of Jax Media.

Written by brothers Bashir Salahuddin (Glow) and Sultan Salahuddin, who were raised on the south side of Chicago, and Diallo Riddle (Marlon), South Side will be executive produced by Late Night With Jimmy Fallon alums Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Michael Blieden.

At its core, South Side is an ensemble workplace comedy set in and around a rent-to-own store in the working class neighborhood of Englewood on the South Side of Chicago. The scripted series centers around two longtime friends trying to better their lives despite the numerous socioeconomic and political obstacles they face on a daily basis, authentically exploring the ups and downs of the ensemble of characters, as well as the people they come into contact with while on the job and off-the-clock. The series will tap into the rich local talent pool of Chicago to further add to its authentic look and feel.

““I’m not great at geography, but South Side is right where it needs to be – on our air,” said Alterman.

The pilot was directed by Blieden, who is expected to direct episodes for the series.

“Though Chicago is often viewed in a negative way these days, our show aims to find joy in the fuller picture of the city. Chicago, and specifically the South Side of Chicago, is a diverse place where families live, where people laugh, where kids have dreams and goals and yes, even some good times. It’s a special place full of unique experiences, a place some of us call home,” said executive producers Salahuddin, Riddle and Blieden.

Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin previously wrote and starred in an Atlanta comedy pilot for HBO exec produced by Lorne Michaels. They also wrote for Comedy Central’s Chocolate News With David Alan Grier.