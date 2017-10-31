Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, announced today that Jennifer Danielson will step into the role of Senior Vice President, Digital. The former President of Broadway Video’s Above Average will be based in Comedy Central’s SoHo offices and report to Josh Line, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Creative, Comedy Central.

“We are thrilled to have Jen join Comedy Central. She brings industry-leading experience in the digital space and possesses a creative vision that has led to longstanding success producing award-winning comedy across linear and digital platforms with Broadway Video and Above Average,” said Line. “Her passion for comedy matches ours and she shares the same appreciation for the sharp comedic voices, innovation, and experimentation that have so successfully built the Comedy Central brand.”

Danielson will oversee the creative and editorial voice for all digital content creation at Comedy Central. This includes everything from original short-form series to social video. She will also be responsible for aligning Comedy Central’s digital strategy with Viacom’s overall initiatives.

“I’m so excited to join such an amazing team at Comedy Central and I am looking forward to the opportunity my new role provides to continue creating great comedy content,” said Danielson.

In 2001, Danielson worked for Lorne Michaels at Broadway Video where she earned her first credit on Mean Girls. She also worked on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. While at the iconic late-night comedy show, she became a co-producer in 2012.

She went on to become the “resident of Above Average, overseeing all aspects of the business which she helped build from the ground up starting in June 2012. The digital comedy studio grew to become a leading entertainment company with over 2.6 billion YouTube views and premium partnerships with top brands, networks, and publishers.