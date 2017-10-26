Comcast reported a nearly 20% gain in third quarter profit due to growth in broadband subscriptions, with net earnings per share reaching 55 cents, up from 46 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

The results beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations, but revenue of just less then $21 billion, up 1%, fell short of estimates.

High-speed Internet revenue increased 8.9%, driven by the number of residential high-speed Internet customers and rate adjustments. The company said it had 214,000 net high-speed customer additions. Video revenue increased 4.2%, though the company reported net video subscriber losses of 125,000. The revenue gains in video were due to rate hikes and pay-per-view boxing a boxing, plus customers signing up for extra services.

Ad revenue plunged 13%, primarily due to declines in political advertising.

Revenue at NBCUniversal decreased 12.7% to $8.0 billion in the quarter. Excluding $1.6 billion of revenue generated by the broadcast of the Rio Olympics in the third quarter of 2016, revenue went up 6%. Adjusted EBITDA gained 6% to $2.3 billion on gains in film, cable networks and theme parks, offsetting a decline in broadcast TV.

Comcast execs will discuss the results with analysts this morning on a conference call. Check back here for updates.