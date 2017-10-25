Colman Domingo has joined the cast of If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to his Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight that he adapted from James Baldwin’s novel. He joins newcomer KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King in the pic, which is set up at Annapurna Pictures. Production is slated to begin this month.

Adapted from the 1974 Baldwin novel, the story centers on a newly engaged Harlem woman, Tish (Layne), who races against the clock to prove the innocence of her lover (James) while pregnant with the couple’s first child. Domingo will play Tish’s fiercely loving father who makes his daughter’s crusade his own.

The pic is being produced by Jenkins’ Pastel production banner and reteams Moonlight‘s producers from Brad Pitt’s company Plan B alongside Annapurna which is financing.

Domingo, Tony-nominated for 2010’s The Scottsboro Boys who also starred on Broadway in Chicago, just wrapped his third season on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. His film credits include Birth of a Nation, Selma and Lincoln, and The Knick and Lucifer on the TV side.



He is repped by Gersh and Liebman Entertainment.

