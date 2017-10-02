EXCLUSIVE: Cole Haddon, who created NBC’s Dracula and BBC America’s Nottingham, has signed with Verve.

Most recently, Haddon wrote the script for Small Things, an adaptation of the Daniel H. Wilson novella that is set up at 20th Century Fox with Hutch Parker producing. The plot centers on a disgraced scientist sent to an island that has been overrun by advanced forms of nanotechnology that swirl through the jungle, consuming raw materials.

Haddon’s pitch for Genocidal Organs has to Bold Films and has Park Chan-wook attached to direct. His original spec Leviathan is set up at Sony Pictures.

Haddon, previously with ICM Partners, continues to be repped by Anonymous Content, Felker, Toczek, and 42 in the UK.