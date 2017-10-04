Revenge alum Emily Alyn Lind, who has appeared in four episodes of CBS’ Code Black since the pilot, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3 of the medical drama.

Lind plays Ariel Braeden. Having lost both her parents in the pilot, 14-year-old Ariel is in the process of being adopted by Dr. Leanne Rorish (Marcia Gay Harden). She’s a typically angst-ridden teen growing up amidst the chaos of Angels Memorial, where the entire staff becomes her surrogate family. She’s also a reluctant candy striper who’d rather be doing anything else – that is until she meets Max, a cute boy who also happens to be a cancer patient at the hospital.

Created by Michael Seitzman, Code Black is a co-production between ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Lind played Amanda Clarke on ABC’s Revenge and recently wrapped New Line horror comedy Babysitter. She’s repped by Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment and Coast to Coast.