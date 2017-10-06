CNN’s Anderson Cooper will host a special highlighting the lives of 58 victims, killed while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas last Sunday. Las Vegas Lost: Remembering the Victims will air tomorrow night, Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 PM ET.

Another 489 were injured in the incident, in which a gunman fired down on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the Strip from the open-air venue. That number was smaller than a previous earlier estimate.

Authorities reported it appears the shooter had cased other music festivals. He’s prevously rented a room overlooking the Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas. And in August, someone using the same name booked a room looking over Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza music festival.

In addition to the broadcast, The Fallen will also stream live for subscribers Friday, Oct. 6, and will also be available beginning the day after the premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps.