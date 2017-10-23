CNN launched a “Facts First” marketing campaign this morning.

Facts First, features only an apple, though it’s hard to see it as other than a nuts-to-you response to Donald Trump’s campaign to brand CNN as “Fake News.”

“This is an apple,” the ad begins:

Some people might tell you that it’s a banana. They night scream banana, banana, banana, over and over and over again. They might put BANANA in all caps. You night even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.” Facts First. CNN.

In a memo to staff sent out today, CNN chief Jeff Zucker urged that they share the campaign launch on social media and “keep in mind the spirit of its message in your work every day.”

Also from his memo: