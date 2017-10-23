CNN launched a “Facts First” marketing campaign this morning.
Facts First, features only an apple, though it’s hard to see it as other than a nuts-to-you response to Donald Trump’s campaign to brand CNN as “Fake News.”
“This is an apple,” the ad begins:
Some people might tell you that it’s a banana.
They night scream banana, banana, banana, over and over and over again.
They might put BANANA in all caps.
You night even start to believe that this is a banana.
But it’s not.
This is an apple.”
Facts First.
CNN.
In a memo to staff sent out today, CNN chief Jeff Zucker urged that they share the campaign launch on social media and “keep in mind the spirit of its message in your work every day.”
Also from his memo:
In recent months, I’ve been approached by many of you suggesting that we do a marketing campaign for CNN. While significant research shows that our brand, despite consistent attacks from Washington and beyond, has never been stronger, we heard you and we agree. In fact, CNN has never been more relevant, and the institution of journalism has never been more important to the national conversation. As a result, we think there is no better time to take a clear stand for who we are and what we believe in. So today we are launching Facts First.