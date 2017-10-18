Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Good Girls Revolt) are set to star opposite Maya Rudolph and newcomer Andy Walken in A Christmas Story Live!, Fox’s live staging of the classic tale slated for Sunday, December 17.

Krakowski will play Miss Shields, the teacher of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Walken); and Diamantopoulos will portray Ralphie’s dad alongside Rudolph, who plays his mom. Matthew Broderick is the narrator.

A Christmas Story Live! reunites Krakowski with stage director and executive producer Scott Ellis, who directed the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of She Loves Me, which starred Krakowski in a Tony-nominated role.

Krakowski co-stars on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt from the executive producers of 30 Rock on which Krakowski played Jenna Maroney, receiving four Emmy nominations

Diamantopoulos most recently starred on Broadway, opposite Sara Bareilles, in the hit musical Waitress. He will be seen next in the feature comedy The Truth About Lies, opposite Odette Annable; and the TV series The Dangerous Book for Boys and Let’s Get Physical.

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A Christmas Story Live! is inspired by the holiday classic feature A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated Broadway production A Christmas Story: The Musical.

Marc Platt (Grease: Live, La La Land) and Adam Siegel (Grease: Live) executive produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (Grease: Live) serving as co-executive producers and writers. Ellis is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who composed the original score to A Christmas Story: The Musical, will compose several new songs for the live television event.

Krakowski is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment. Diamantopoulos is repped by WME and Untitled.