Chris Hardwick has launched Spitball, a film shingle that starts with a three picture first look deal with Blumhouse. Already the host of AMCs Talking Dead, host and exec producer of NBC’s The Wall, and moderator of what seems like every major studio San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, Hardwick hopes to add the extra titles of genre movie producer and director. To start, Hardwick will produce three films for Jason Blum, one of which he will direct.

Said Hardwick: “I’m a die-hard horror fan and have always wanted to be in the horror business. Jason is an Amazing entrepreneur, a super nice guy, and a brilliant producer who is responsible for putting out Several of my favorite films, so I am beyond excited for this partnership!”

Blum said the idea for this came out of an interview he did with Hardwick for his Nerdist Podcast. “I was so inspired talking genre films with Chris on Nerdist, that by the end of the interview I asked if he would consider doing a film with us,” Blum said. “We met one more time later in the week and decided to make two more. Chris is a passionate genre fan and I feel lucky to be in business with him.”

Hardwick has a number of production initiatives, including a national stand up comedy tour, hosting and exec producing the upcoming NBC The Awesome Show, and developing three scripted TV projects under his Fish Ladder banner through his first look deal with AMC Studios. He continues as founder and CEO of the viral Nerdist consortium of podcasts and viral channels. UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Stone, Genow rep him.