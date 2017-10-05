Chris Coy will play Press Secretary Kevin Sweeney in Jason Reitman’s Gary Hart biopic, The Front Runner, which as Hugh Jackman in the title role. The pic, written by Reitman and Matt Bai, details the rise and fall of Hart, a Democratic Colorado senator who was considered a leading presidential candidate in 1988 until media reports surfaced of womanizing and an alleged affair with Donna Rice, a former Miss South Carolina. Sweeney was a Hart presidential campaign insider who hoped to keep the public focused on Hart’s policy instead of his extramarital affairs. Based on Bai’s book, All the Truth Is Out, the film co-stars Vera Farmiga and J.K. Simmons. Reitman and Helen Estabrook are producing it through their Right of Way Films banner in partnership with Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert. Coy currently serves as a series regular on the HBO series, The Deuce and was last seen on the big screen in the Kathryn Bigelow-directed drama, Detroit. He’s repped by Main Title Entertainment and WME.

REX/Shutterstock

Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir has joined Anna Kendrick in Disney’s upcoming film, Nicole, which centers on the daughter of Santa Claus, who has to take over the family business. Marc Lawrence (Did You Hear About The Morgans?) is on board to direct, from his own script, while Susanne Todd is producing. Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner also co-star. Ben-Adir recently appeared in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and A24’s Trespass Against Us, with Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson. Repped by CAA and Conway Van Gelder Grant in the UK, he’ll next be seen on screen in Jaume Collet-Serra’s crime drama, The Commuter, which stars Liam Neeson.