On a day that saw the Vice-President of the United States walk out of the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers game because of players taking a knee during the national anthem, the Kansas City Chiefs had a very good night on .

With their 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans in the Lone Star State, the Chiefs had the fifth win in a row and continued their unbeaten streak this season.

However, with a 10.6/18 in metered market results, last night was not so stellar for NBC and the NFL. In what is a seemingly ever escalating political atmosphere for the ratings battered game, that’s a dip of 3% from last week’s SNF Colts vs. the 46-18 winning Seattle Seahawks match-up. That is also a season low for SNF in a season that has been mired in controversy and ratings decline.

To add further context, llast night’s injury filled SNF was up just 4% in MM numbers from the comparable game of last year when the New York Giants battled against the Green Bay Packers.

The sting in that, and a little bit of overview is needed here, is that season low SNF of October 9, 2016 was up against the Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton town hall debate. A widely watched and defining debate that came on the weekend of revelations of very inappropriate and damning remarks about women that then Apprentice host made to Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush back in 2005, comments then candidate Trump referred to as “locker room” talk in the town hall meet-up.

Last week’s 8:30 – 11:45 PM ET SNF went on to snag a 5.8/21 among adults 18-49 and 16.73 million viewers, which was down from the week before. The Giants vs. Packers game of October 9 last year eventually drew a 5.9/16 in the key demo and an audience of 16.62 million.

We’ll update with more SNF numbers and the rest of what was on the Big 4 last night later on. As something to tide you over until then, last night’s game, which had a 16-point spread at halftime, peaked 9-9:30 PM ET with a 11.5/9 MM rating.