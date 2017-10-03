Last night’s match-up between the still unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Redskins started off with a moment of silence for those killed and injured in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The ESPN broadcast was then followed by the national anthem that saw all of the DC team linking arms while Chiefs players Marcus Peters and Ukeme Eligwe sat on the bench.

With the remembrance and the controversial politics past, it was then time for football at Arrowhead Stadium and when Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 43-yard field goal in his first game right at the end, KC’s winning streak continued to hold. The Chiefs won 29-20 on Monday over the Redskins.

Coming off last week’s Dallas Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, where the ratings actually went up for MNF, last night’s game was not a victory for the Disney-owned cable giant nor the NFL in the early numbers.

Against a packed Big 4 primetime, MNF snared an 8.4 in metered market numbers. That’s down 10% from the Cowboys and Cardinals game of September 25.

Last week’s MNF went on to score a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49, 13.7 million viewers and win the night among cable and broadcasters. Even with the decline of last night’s game, it is likely that MNF will prove number #1 for ESPN once again.

We’ll update with more MNF ratings and others as we get them.