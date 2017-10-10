It’s been a long wait for Chicago Med, but NBC today said the drama’s third season will premiere at 10 PM Tuesday, November 21. The Dick Wolf spinoff series, which aired on Thursdays last season, will take over the slot currently occupied by Wolf’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Chicago Med was renewed in May along with franchise siblings Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. after there had been some chatter that one of the newer Windy City-set shows — then-sophomore Med or rookie Chicago Justice — might not get a pickup. NBC announced the cancellation of the latter two weeks later, and Chicago Med ultimately was held for midseason.

Chicago Med follows the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and looks into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. The ensemble cast includes Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Oliver Platt, Rachel DiPillo, Brian Tee, Yaya DaCosta, Marlyne Barrett and S. Epatha Merkerson. Season 3 guest stars include Norma Kuhling, Roland Buck III and Mekia Cox.

The series from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment is executive produced by Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Derek Haas, Michael Waxman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.