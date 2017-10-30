Endeavor Content, the recently launched unit that combined WME and IMG’s scripted television and film financing and sales groups, has partnered with Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment to finance, develop and create premium scripted drama series with international appeal for all distribution platforms.

Under the pact, which will give the two companies access to “significant capital,” Chernin Entertainment will produce projects while Endeavor Content will handle international sales and “provide advisory services”.

Chernin is the first producer to forge an alliance with Endeavor Content following back-to-back traditional TV deals he had at 20th Century Fox TV and NBCUniversal. It’s part of the evolution of talent agency WME and its management division IMG as a distributor and producer of TV content that has raised both new possibilities and concerns around Hollywood.

“This is a new, leaner studio model with state-of-the-art distribution focused on today’s evolving global marketplace,” said Chernin, CEO of The Chernin Group. “The partnership with Endeavor Content will allow us to dedicate the bulk of our capital to championing artists and their creative vision.”

Jenno Topping serves as President of Chernin Entertainment, and Kristen Campo is its EVP Television.

“Peter Chernin’s track record speaks for itself,” said Endeavor Content Co-President Chris Rice. “He is one of the most prolific content creators in our business, demonstrating time and again his ability to identify great stories that resonate with global audiences.” Added Endeavor Content Co-President Graham Taylor, “We look forward to combining his creative expertise and Endeavor Content’s platform to bring high-end scripted drama series to life,”