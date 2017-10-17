The cast of the ABBA movie musical sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! has added the legendary Cher to the cast. The Oscar-winning actress has been posting tweets teasing her involvement in the film.

Details about her role have been kept under wraps, but the single-named icon took to Twitter to post lyrics to ABBA’s “Fernando” and tweeted “Just went through two dance numbers. Everyone’s great” leading us to believe that she was rehearsing for the Ol Parker-directed Universal movie. She then posted a pic of ABBA-style platform shoes to make the announcement official.

Cher will join returning cast members Meryl Streep, Julia Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Bronsan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth. New to the franchise are Andy Garcia, Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner. The sequel goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

THE ROAR OF GUNS & CANNONS ALMOST MADE ME CRY😥 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

FERNANDO 🤔 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017