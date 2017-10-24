EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Shotwell has been tapped for the titular role in Paramount Players’ Eli, the first screenplay for Paramount Pictures’ new label. It’s based on David Chirchirillo’s 2015 Black List horror script of the same name with revisions from Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Sinister 2 director Ciaran Foy is attached to direct the pic, which Paramount is releasing January 4, 2019.

The story follows a young boy who undergoes treatment for his rare disease in a secluded clinic, which becomes a haunted prison.

Trevor Macy produces via his Intrepid banner, along with John Zaozirny via Bellevue Productions, and David O’Leary co-producing. Matt Alvarez will executive produce, and Melinda Nishioka will also co-produce for Intrepid.

Shotwell, who co-starred in the critically acclaimed Captain Fantastic with Viggo Mortensen, just wrapped filming Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World starring Kevin Space, and Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Coast To Coast.