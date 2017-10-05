After locking down John Curran’s Ted Kennedy political scandal pic Chappaquiddick with a $20M commitment at the Toronto International Film Festival, Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is quickly thrusting the movie into the awards landscape with a Wed. Nov. 22 release date, as we mentioned earlier today with the news of Death Wish jumping to March.

The movie chronicles the tragedy when Ted Kennedy drove his car off a bridge, ending the life of campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne and his chance at the White House. Nine hours passed from when Kopechne drowned to when Kennedy reported the crash to the police.

Apex Entertainment’s Mark Ciardi and Campbell McInnes produced and financed with DMG’s Dan Mintz and Chris Fenton as executive producers. Chris Cowles is also producing. Script by Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan made the 2015 Black List. They are also exec producers.

Jason Clarke plays Kennedy, Kate Mara plays Kopechne, Bruce Dern plays the senator’s domineering father Joseph Kennedy, Ed Helms plays Joe Gargan, Jim Gaffigan plays DA Paul Markham, and Olivia Thirlby plays one of the “boiler room girls,” a group of single women who worked Bobby Kennedy’s 1968 Presidential campaign, which ended with his assassination.

During the Thanksgiving five-day window, Chappaquiddick will face off against such wide entries as Disney/Pixar’s Coco, Weinstein/Dimension’s Polaroid and STX Entertainment’s Molly’s Game.