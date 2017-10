20th Century Fox has announced that the Feb. 14, 2019 release date it had reserved on the release calendar is being designated for Gambit starring Channing Tatum.

Gore Verbinski directs from Josh Zetumer’s script. Producers are Tatum, Reid Carolin, Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The Call of the Wild from director Chris Sanders will open wide on Dec. 25, 2019. Erwin Stoff produces from Michael Green’s script.

Also, Ron’s Gone Wrong will go wide on Nov. 6, 2020.

