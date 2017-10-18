Channing Tatum is dissolving his relationship with The Weinstein Co. Amid the wave of accusations of sexual harassment pinned to Harvey Weinstein and recently his brother and TWC co-founder Bob Weinstein, the actor and producer took to social media to announce that he has pulled his project, Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, a story dealing with the issue of sexual abuse, from TWC and will no longer work with the company on any future endeavors.

“Our lone project in development with TWC— Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock— is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy,” Tatum’s statement read.

The film would mark Tatum directorial debut alongside Reid Carolin. In addition to co-directing and co-producing his Free Association banner and along with the company’s Peter Kiernan, Tatum would also potentially star.

See the full post below