EXCLUSIVE: The Mindy Project‘s Fortune Feimster is continuing her relationship with the series creator and star Mindy Kaling and executive producer Charlie Grandy. Feimster has joined the cast of their upcoming NBC single-camera comedy Champions as a new series regular

Champions centers around Vince (Anders Holm), a charismatic gym owner with no ambition, lives with his younger brother Matthe (Andy Favreau), a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya (Mindy Kaling), one of his old high school flings.

Actress-comedian Feimster will play Ruby, a close childhood friend to Vince (Holm) and Matthew (Favreau) and a popular trainer at their gym. She joins a cast that also includes J.J. Totah, Mouzam Makkar and Nina Wadia.

Creators/writers Grandy and Kaling executive produce with Howard Klein for Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Eyes Up Productions and Kaling International. Michael Alan Spiller is director/executive producer.

This marks a return to NBC’s for Feimster who came out of the network’s The Last Comic Standing reality series. She co-stars as Colette Kimball-Kinney on Hulu’s The Mindy Project which is filming its sixth and final season. She joined the cast in Season 4. Feimster, who also has recurred on CBS’ Life In Pieces, is set for a starring role in police action comedy Bad Cop, Bad Cop, for DreamWorks, a project based on a spec script she co-wrote with Brian Jarvis and Jim Freeman. She is repped by ICM Partners, Truhett/Garcia Management and Lichter Grossman.