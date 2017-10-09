Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE), has announced that it has secured first and exclusive pay TV rights to Wolf Warrior 2. The mega action pic starring and directed by Chinese action star Wu Jing is the top-grossing film in China, breaking the record previously held by Stephen Chow’s fantasy comedy The Mermaid.

“We are extremely thrilled to work with CMC Pictures to bring the biggest Chinese hit ever, Wolf Warrior 2, for our audiences in Southeast Asia,” said Ofanny Choi, Executive Vice President, TV Networks, Celestial Tiger Entertainment. “Securing the highest-grossing Chinese movies of the last two years demonstrate our commitment to bring our audiences the biggest hits to satisfy their increasing appetite for high quality, big budget Asian blockbusters.”

CTE also acquired the rights to CMC Pictures’ Chinese fantasy adventure film Wukong starring heartthrob Eddie Peng Yu-yan. The deal secures pay-per-view, video-on-demand, and over-the-top rights for CTE’s channels, Celestial Movies and cHK, in Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.

Wolf Warrior 2 follows a former Chinese special forces operative whose mission is to rescue Chinese nationals in an African country occupied by mercenaries. The movie’s $850 million box office take is the second biggest gross for a single territory.