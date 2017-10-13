CBS has put in development Unthinkable, an FBI procedural drama from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and MacGyver executive producer David Slack. CBS Television Studios, where both JBTV and Slack are based, is the studio.

Written and executive produced by Slack, Unthinkable, based on Chuck Wendig’s 2016 novel Invasive, is about a brilliant futurist, trained to see danger around every corner, who’s recruited by an uncharacteristically optimistic FBI Agent to identify the threats only she can see coming – and stop them before it’s too late.

Bruckheimer executive produces with Bruckheimer TV’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed as well as Tiny Riot Entertainment’s Jason Egenberg.

CBS has another FBI procedural drama from a top producer, Dick Wolf, for next season. It has a series order.

In the first year under JBTV’s overall deal at CBS Studios, the company also has Main Justice, a legal drama series project inspired and executive produced by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, in the works at CBS. The company is repped by CAA.

Slack’s previously worked on NBC’s Law & Order, CBS’ Personal Of Interest as well as JBTV’s ABC drama The Forgotten. He is repped by UTA.