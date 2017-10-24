As CBS is preparing for the rollout next week of its post-Thursday Night Football lineups on Mondays and Thursdays, the network is making a change in its Monday schedule. Superior Donuts, which had been slated to return for its third season in the Monday 9:30 PM slot, following new comedy Me, Myself & I, will instead air at 9 PM, with Me, Myself & staying put at 9:30 PM where it has been since its September premiere.

CBS

Word is CBS is looking for consistency in keeping both new Monday series, 9JKL, and Me, Myself & I in their original time slots, with Superior Donuts also airing in the same Monday 9 PM time period that the sitcom called home last season. The new schedule makes for three multi-camera comedies in a row, leading into the single-camera Me, Myself & I. (Kevin Can Wait also moved into the anchor Monday 8 PM position last fall after The Big Bang Theory departed from the night to return to Thursday.)

CBS is yet to make back-order decisions on both 9JKL and Me, Myself & I. The former has been the higher rated, largely because of its strong Big Bang Theory lead-in. After two weeks of ratings drops, the multi-camera comedy bounced back last night with a 0.2 adults 18-49 ratings gain vs. last Monday. Meanwhile, Me, Myself & I has been largely well received and has quickly found a core loyal audience, with modest but consistent ratings performance.

Here is CBS’ new Monday schedule:

MONDAY

(Effective October 30)

8-8:30 PM – KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9 PM – 9JKL

9-9:30 PM – SUPERIOR DONUTS (2nd Season Premiere, NTP)

9:30-10 PM – ME, MYSELF & I

10-11 PM – SCORPION