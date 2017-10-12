The annual Tony Awards telecast, beloved of Emmy nominators and theater fans alike, is staying in the CBS family – and at Radio City Music Hall. The network brokered a new agreement with the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing that will keep the Times Square lovefest on the CBS Television Network through 2026.

CBS has been the TV home to the Tonys since 1978. The show returned to Radio City last year after a detour to the smaller Beacon Theatre the previous season.

“Each year, we bring the joy and spontaneity of live theater to our viewers,” said Jack Sussman, EVP Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to continue bringing the best of Broadway, whether it’s the newest hits such as Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton or tried-and-true favorites like Miss Saigon to primetime television for many years to come.”

Said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing President Heather Hitchens: “CBS has been an amazing and collaborative partner in bringing the live arts we honor, to their viewers. Their continued support has helped make the Tony Awards an acclaimed television event, and has allowed us to bring Broadway to homes all over America.”

Next year will mark the 72nd anniversary of the awards, which first were held on April 6, 1947, at the Waldorf-Astoria’s Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

The June 2016 broadcast of the 70th annual Tony Awards was nominated for four Primetime Emmys, winning for Outstanding Special Class Program. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss also will serve as director for the 19th consecutive year.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 on the CBS Television Network.